‘Despite the pandemic and economic turmoil, India has continued to achieve higher growth’

February 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

“Despite the pandemic and the economic turmoil faced by the world, India has continued to achieve economic growth that is higher than almost all other leading economies in the recent years. This resilience has been created by the ‘young and hungry’ population of startup founders and student entrepreneurs,” co-founder of Deshpande Foundation Gururaj Deshpande said in Hubballi on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Startup Gravity, a conference of startup founders on the premises of Deshpande Foundation.

“There is a need to continue creating awareness and building an incubatory ecosystem where talent is nurtured, guided and empowered to move forward in the right direction. That’s a goal we endeavour to achieve through Startup Gravity and various other such initiatives and programmes conducted by Deshpande Foundation and Deshpande Startups,” he said.

He said that Deshpande Startups has helped incubate over 1,000 innovative, socially conscious, talented and relentless young entrepreneurs hungry to transform India’s socio-economic growth. Nearly half of the startups are in the agri-tech sector. They have been able to provide innovative solutions to reduce food wastage, increase farmers income and create entrepreneurs at every step of the value chain, particularly among women.

Guests inaugurated the MAA Food-Tech Centre (N.C. Murthy Aahaar Avinya Food-Tech Innovation Centre), an integrated zero-waste food cluster in North Karnataka, after a successful pilot in Sirsi.

Deshpande Startups CEO Arvind Chinchure said that they are trying to ensure that deserving startup founders are provided with all the knowledge and ecosystem support that they need to create winning enterprises. This will not only resolve the social challenges prevalent but it will also pave the way for a highly developed, financially stronger and socially equitable society.

MAA Food-Tech Centre is a world-class innovation centre and a true testament to the potential of student and women-led start-ups in finding solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. It has been set up with donation of $ one million by Serial Entrepreneur and ACMBS chairman N.C. Murthy, he said.

In addition to entrepreneurs, over 200 industry leaders and high net worth individuals, over 100 academics and experts and over 50 venture capitalists attended the programme.

Guests included Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Mr. N.C. Murthy.

The event included fireside discussions, keynote speeches and panel discussions.

It also included Startup Expo exhibition event for students, startups and entrepreneurs, Startup Showdown, a competitive event that pitched student startups against each other to win the Entrepreneur of the Year trophy, and Launch Fest, to launch their products in front of investors.

An indigenous food dehydration machine built by Infinity Studio team of Deshpande Startups was showcased.