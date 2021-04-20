Despite spike, no closure of tourist sites in Mysuru

Tourist destinations in Mysuru will not close over the spike in COVID-19 cases but the visitors must comply with COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB), taking all recommended precautions during their visit, said Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S. T. Somashekar.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation here on Tuesday, Mr Somashekar said the Mysuru district administration is fully prepared to face the resurgent pandemic and has taken all measures to fight it out.

Mr Somashekar said the government had been requested to supply another 4 lakh doses of vaccine to cover the targeted population. More than five lakh people had been covered under the vaccination programme so far, he added.

“The focus is on testing and vaccination since Mysuru happens to report the highest number of cases after Bengaluru. One of the reasons for the rise in infection is the entry of people from other States, including Maharashtra and Kerala.”

Mr Somashekar will be visiting the Karnataka-Kerala border in the district on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to inspect the steps taken for screening the passengers arriving from Kerala.