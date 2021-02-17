Despite SDP funding, 96 taluks continue to remain backward in Karnataka

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 23:54 IST

Despite ₹27,346.32 crore being spent on backward taluks under the Special Development Plan (SDP) over the Past 12 years, the socio-economic conditions and infrastructure development remain below par in 96 taluks of the State.

Budgetary and additional funding of ₹37,124.35 crore was given to 114 backward taluks under the SDP since 2007-08. Out of this, ₹27,346.32 crore has been spent, according to official sources. The backward taluks had been identified by the D.M. Nanjundappa committee on regional imbalance.

During a review meeting chaired by K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning and Statistics, and Sports and Youth Empowerment, it was revealed that 29 taluks still remained “most backward” — eight in Bengaluru division, three in Kalaburagi division, and 18 in Belagavi region. While 24 taluks have remained “more backward”, 43 are “backward.”

Lack of will to undertake development is cited as one of the major reasons for the poor socio-economic development in the 96 taluks.

Ahead of the State Budget, the Minister reviewed the progress under the SDP and said these taluks were still lagging behind in having schools, colleges, polytechnics, libraries, classrooms, laboratories, computers, and other essentials for quality education.

Official sources said funds had not been released as per the plan to priority sectors. The quantum of funds allocated to education was 5%, while it was 5% for health, 1.6% for women and child development, 6.05% for agriculture, and 0.89% for self-employment/business, sources added.

In 2007-08, the SDP proposed to spend ₹2,000 crore on tourism during the first eight years, but it was allocated ₹599 crore. A sum of ₹25 crore proposed for sports remained only on the paper. Though ₹3,000 crore was recommended for slum development and water supply in urban areas, no funds were sanctioned, the Minister said during the meeting. Housing, water resources, and minor irrigation received a lot of funds — ₹11,000 crore — under the SDP.

But given the poor execution of projects, the Minister has instructed officials to prepare a plan for the next three years and allocate more funds to priority sectors.