Despite running high fever, CM campaigns for Mangala Angadi

Belagavi

14 April 2021 21:21 IST

Her victory will help further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday attended a rally and a road show in Belagavi district despite running high fever.

When he stepped in the VIP lounge of the Sambra airport in Belagavi on Wednesday, the thermal scanner recorded a temperature of 99 centigrade.

The scanner beeped and the Chief Minister smiled at the para medical staff who recorded his body temperature. He said, as if to himself, that he was not feeling well “since morning”.

Advertising

Advertising

He told journalists waiting outside that he had come to campaign for Mangala Angadi, BJP nominee, as he felt that it was his responsibility to do so. He said that he would not respond to Satish Jarkiholi who had said that the fear of losing had forced the BJP local leadership to invite the Chief Minister three times to Belagavi for campaign rallies. “As the Chief Minister, I feel that I have the responsibility of campaigning for my party candidates. That is what I will say,’’ he said.

He spent an hour in Belagavi getting feedback from local leaders about campaigning. He left for Mudalgi where he addressed a party rally. He asked his party cadre not to talk about the Opposition but to highlight the achievements of his government and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

He appealed to people’s sentiments when he said that they should support Mangala Angadi considering her as their mother and sister. He asked them to show their gratitude to Suresh Angadi by voting for Mangala Angadi. “If you vote for her, it will help further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ he said. He later held a road show in Gokak where he rode in an open vehicle and waved to supporters who had lined up along the streets.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and younger brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, joined the Chief Minister at the rally and the road show.