Despite rain havoc, BJP Ministers are busy with Jan Swaraj conventions: HDK

MYSURU

22 November 2021 18:10 IST

Former Chief Minister says government has only been making announcements of compensation and not following them up with action

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has lamented the preoccupation of Ministers of the BJP Government with the Jan Swaraj conventions at a time when people of Karnataka are reeling under the impact of the havoc caused by heavy rains.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said crops on more than 5 lakh hectares in Karnataka had been destroyed in the recent rains. Several kilometres of roads and bridges had been washed away while more than 20 people had lost their lives in the unseasonal rains lashing many parts of Karnataka.

But, the Ministers of the State Government are busy addressing Jan Swaraj conventions in different parts of Karnataka. The debate at the conventions, which have been organised to muster support for the party in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council, centre on issues other than the loss of crops and the suffering of farmers in the heavy and unseasonal rains. The behaviour of BJP leaders show their seriousness and commitment to re-building the lives of farmers, he said.

He urged the State Government to set aside the guidelines on sanctioning compensation under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), and immediately provide compensation to farmers who had lost standing crops. The rains had also led to collapse of many houses, Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed.

Many people, who had been hit by COVID-19, too had not received the promised compensation, he alleged.

Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement of compensation for collapse of houses, Mr,. Kumaraswamy said the government has only been making such announcements but not following them up with action.

The announcements made by the government in the last three years to construct damaged houses in different parts of the State that had been struck by natural disasters, including Belagavi, Bagalkot and Kodagu, are yet to be fully implemented, the JD(S) leader alleged.

He said the government cannot cite the poll code of conduct to deny compensation to farmers who incurred losses due to the unseasonal and heavy rains.

Mr. Kumaraswamy referred to the complaint lodged by State Contractors’ Association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the alleged demand for 40% commission to clear bills of government projects, and asked the government to set aside funds to compensate farmers instead of ‘over-estimating’ government projects.