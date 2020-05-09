Despite permission to reopen, industries raise logistical issues

The State government may have permitted industrial units to reopen, but an interaction with MSME bodies brought to light the acute logistical problems industries were facing.

During a virtual interaction involving Department of Commerce and Industries senior officers Gaurav Gupta and Maheswara Rao, representatives of industry bodies FKCCI and KASSIA from across the State highlighted the problems in transportation, storage and handling, among other things, that industries were facing.

They also brought to the officers’ notice the fact that several industrial areas, despite being in green zones, had not been allowed to open owing to some confusion at the local level. The aerospace SEZ at Devanahalli, textile park in Doddaballapur, industries in industrial areas in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, and Karwar in Uttar Kannada were brought to the notice of the officials.

The industry representatives also pointed out the bottlenecks in inter-district movement across the State and the need to address them quickly. They added that power supply outages and disruptions needed to be addressed.