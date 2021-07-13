Despite pandemic, KSOU admissions see a surge

MYSURU

40,000 admissions expected in July cycle this year with UGC nod foreseen for 11 more courses, including MSc programmes

On its 25th anniversary this year, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru is expecting around 40,000 admissions in July cycle-2021 even as it recorded over 50 per cent rise in its admissions last year in spite of the pandemic situation.

“If the pandemic has hit admissions in other universities, we registered more admissions last year which were double the number of admissions recorded in 2019. The candidates reposed faith in us and got admitted to various courses online amidst COVID-19,” said Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday to chronicle the journey of KSOU on its 25th anniversary (1996-2021), he said 22,000 admissions were recorded in July cycle-2020 and 7,000 in January cycle this year. In July cycle-2019, the admissions were around 11,000. Compared to the January cycle, more admissions happen in the July cycle, he explained.

With the KSOU hoping to get UGC nod for 11 more courses, particularly science courses, this year, about 40,000 admissions were expected in July cycle-2021. “As we are swearing for quality education, KSOU is now the sole institution running ODL courses,” said Prof. Vidyashankar.

While thanking the government for giving KSOU the “exclusive right” on offering ODL courses on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the VC said the KSOU had applied for 11 new courses and the UGC’s expert committee had six meetings. “The proposals are before the UGC and we strongly hope to get the approval shortly.”

The 11 courses include MSc Botany, Zoology, Food and Nutrition Science and Information Technology; BSc General, Information Technology and Home Science; BBA and BCA; ad MA in Education and Telugu. “PG ODL courses in science in North Karnataka are in demand. The KSOU will also be seeking the UGC nod for five more courses, including MSW and BSW. We are currently offering 31 courses and the number may soon increase to 42 even as our target is to increase the number of courses to 50,” he replied.

The VC said the AICTE recognition had been sought for MBA courses and added that the University will approach the UGC seeking renewal of recognition that ends in 2023. “We need to start the process at least six months before the date. Unlike the past, we have no hurdles now and we are confident of getting the recognition renewed for five more years since the university is on the path of recovery,” he told reporters.

Prof. Vidyashankar said plans are also afoot to launch online courses even as admissions had gone contactless. Document verification too is done online. The idea is to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

On conducting examinations, the VC said the government has asked it not to announce the exam dates till July 31 although the university had done preparations for conducting the examinations.

On the occasion, the VC listed out 40 recent initiatives that go a long way in improving the KSOU’s belief of reaching the unreached, offering quality distance education.

Registrar R. Rajanna, Registrar (Evaluation) K.M. Mahadevan, Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda and others were present.