Despite odds, Kushtagi girl does well in NEET

Rekha Adur, a young girl from the backward Kushtagi taluk in Koppal district, has braved the bereavement of her parents to excel in NEET. Despite being orphaned just before NEET, Rekha Adur has scored 591 marks to obtain an all-India rank of 22,883.

Rekha Adur’s mother, Rajeshwari Adur, ended her life due to some problems in April this year. Rekha Adur’s father, Siddappa Adur, a school teacher, died of a heart attack in July. This affected her badly and she started feeling depressed. She was preparing for NEET at Shaheen Residential School in Bidar. Her fellow students and school counsellor helped her come to terms with her loss and face the examination boldly.

She is confident that she will get a seat under government quota. She wants to study beyond MBBS and specialise in the treatment of heart diseases as she lost her father and grandmother to cardiac diseases. However, she faces difficulties in financing her studies.

Shaheen College management has offered to pay for her tuition fees for the five-and-a-half year course, that comes to around ₹3 lakh. Abdul Quadeer, secretary of the Shaheen Education Society, handed over a cheque for ₹60,000 to her at a small ceremony in Bidar on Monday. Rekha Adur continues to live in the Shaheen College hostel in Bidar.

Mr. Quadeer also promised her that the school will pay for her hostel expenses, if needed. “Every year, we provide free education to 15% of our students. We also help needy students who pass out of our institutions and take up higher education elsewhere. Most of those bright alumni are in touch with their alma mater,” Mr. Quadeer said.

Rekha Adur has appealed to philanthropists to help her complete her studies. Those wanting to help, can contact Tousif Madikeri, Shaheen School CEO on Ph: 9591802687.