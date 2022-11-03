Despite intervention by Commissioner and Minister, sugarcane growers decide to continue agitation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane growers, who are on protest in Dharwad since Monday seeking scientific FRP and action against erring sugar mills, have decided to continue their agitation as they are not satisfied with the outcome of the meetings with the Sugar Commissioner and the Sugar Minister (via video conference).

In the wake of the protest by the growers on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, Sugar Development Commissioner Shivanand Kalkeri visited the protest site on Thursday and held talks with the protesting farmers. However, the farmers were not convinced with the clarifications given by the authorities that the State government has no authority over the issue of fixing FRP.

Some sugarcane growers justified their demand for higher FRP as the sugar factories are making huge profits by selling byproducts and there will not be any loss, if the FRP is hiked. They said that sugar mills are exerting pressure on the State government and not allowing an increase in FRP.

One of the sugarcane growers from Bagalkot said that even the government-fixed FRP is not being paid by the factories. Farmers are being paid less than ₹2,300 per tonne violating the Government Order, he said and added that sugar mills can make profit up to ₹45,000 per tonne of sugarcane through byproducts. Several of the protesting farmers said that dues amounting to ₹180 crore are yet to be paid to them.

Minister’s promise

As the farmers hinted at intensifying their agitation, Minister for Sugar and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, who is in Bengaluru, held a video conference with the farmers and officials on Thursday.

The Minister promised holding a meeting of sugarcane growers and sugar mill owners in Bengaluru on November 10. He appealed to the farmers to withdraw the stir and attend the meeting. He said that the government is always with the farmers and it will not let any injustice happen to them.

On the charge of sugarcane growers protesting in front of Parry Sugar Factory in Halyal that they are being made to pay extra for harvest and transportation, he said that the government has directed the Sugar Commissioner to pay a visit and hold an inquiry into the whole issue. In the case of any lapse, strict action will be taken, he told them.

However, the farmers refused to withdraw the agitation, Instead, they resolved to continue the agitation till the meeting is held.

Seer on fast

Meanwhile, the agitation by farmers continued at Halyal where Sri Paramatmaji Maharaj has launched an indefinite hunger strike seeking fair price for sugarcane.

On Thursday evening, Kurubur Shanthkumar took part in the protest meeting and the growers appealed to the seer to end his indefinite fast as his health is failing.

Several organisations have extended support to the agitation of the farmers. Sri Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami of Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt has also extended his support.