GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Despite IISc study in 2019 flagging design flaw in Yeshwantpur flyover, no corrective measures implemented 

Published - September 03, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In 2019, the Transport Engineering Lab of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recommended a slew of corrective measures to prevent accidents on the Yeshwantpur flyover. However, barring putting rumblers on the flyover to reduce the speed of vehicles, no other corrective measures have been implemented till date. 

IISc had concluded that there was flyover design was flawed. “This is owing to the poor design of the horizontal curvature. The horizontal curve is very sharp (almost 90 degrees turn), which makes heavy vehicles vulnerable to accidents. With increase in speed of the vehicles on the flyover, the centrifugal force acting on the vehicles increases by many folds, throwing the vehicle off the flyover,” the study had then said. 

Ashish Verma, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, who led the study in 2019, said they had recommended for crash barriers to be increased to at least 2 m, among a host of other recommendations. However, Mr. Verma said apart from installing rumblers at either ends of the flyover, no other corrective measures were taken. 

In the accident that occurred early on Tuesday, the car that was overspeeding lost control exactly at the steep curve, hit the road median and a bike coming on the opposite lane, flew over the existing crash barrier, which is less than 1 m, and fell to the ground. Had the crash barrier been higher, the car may have not fallen to the road below. 

M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, said a total of eight accidents have been reported at the particular spot on the flyover - six non-fatal and two fatal accidents since 2020. “We will get a study done of the spot and take suitable corrective measures,” he said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.