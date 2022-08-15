Despite COVID-19, Mysuru rly. division earned ₹352.66 cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru railway division celebrated Independence Day on Monday with great zeal in a function held at the Railway Sports Ground.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, hoisted the national flag and greeted the railway fraternity and their families. He recalled the struggle for freedom and the saga of sacrifices made by our forefathers and called upon everyone to be inspired by it.

In his speech, Mr. Agarwal highlighted the excellent performance and achievements of the Mysuru division.

Normalcy returning post-Covid-19 pandemic, the country was poised towards development, said the DRM and the Railways, on its part, through a committed and dedicated workforce, continues to be on the forefront of this journey, with the Mysuru division of South Western Railway playing a pivotal role, powering growth and development in the different regions covered by it.

Customer is the focal point of overall activities with the initiation of several measures to improve the passenger travel experience. The resumption of services of all passenger, carrying trains to the pre-COVID level, is worth mentioning, said Mr. Agarwal.

In the current year, the punctuality performance of the division is commendable at around 99%, with as many as 391 extra coaches attached to different trains to meet the peak demand. A hassle-free dispensing of tickets to passengers was possible with additional unreserved, advanced reservation counters and automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM).

Additional parking space, toilets, drinking water, lighting, information systems and display boards were created.

Mr. Agarwal announced the remarkable financial performance in the current year, despite the challenges faced due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the division achieving an originating freight of 2.57 million tonnes and transporting 9.73 million passengers with total earnings of ₹352.66 crore.

While saplings were planted on the Railway premises to expand green cover, water conservation awareness drives and drives for doing away with single-use plastics got a fillip.

Mr Agarwal informed that on the 20th of June, Mr Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, laid the foundation stone for the Mysuru yard remodeling work and Naganahalli coaching terminal in Mysuru. The aim is to decongest the Mysuru station and pave the way for starting new train services.

