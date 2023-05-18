Despite campaigning by political heavyweights, BJP fails to win a single Assembly seat in Yadgir district

May 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Despite campaigning by political heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has not been able to win even a single seat out of the four in Yadgir district in the Assembly elections.

BJP leaders, who sought votes for their party candidates, focused on issues such as their government increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and withdrawal of 4% reservation for Muslims and distributing it among Lingayats and Vokkaligas during campaigning and roadshows.

But, they did not explain to the voters about their future programmes and vision to improve the lifestyle of people if they retained power.

On January 19, Mr. Modi launched development programmes at a cost of ₹10,813 crore in Kodekal village and also inaugurated SCADA gates installed at Narayanpur Left Branch Canal and addressed a rally kick-starting for the party’s election campaign in the district.

Mr. Shah participated in a roadshow in Yadgir on April 25. And, the outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai carried out a roadshow in Shahapur on April 28, while the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa conducted rallies in Hunsagi and Gurmitkal on April 29.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan attended a programme in Gurmitkal on May 3, while Union Minister Smriti Irani participated in a women’s rally on May 6 in Yadgir.

Also, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggun Singh Kulaste campaigned for the party candidates, while actor Kiccha Sudeep participated in roadshows in Shorapur and Kembhavi on May 3.

The party campaigners sought votes for party candidates Narasimha Naik (Shorapur) Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi (Shahapur), Venkatareddy Mudnal (Yadgir) and Lalita Anapur (Gurmitkal).

Even after the continuous campaigning and roadshows by political heavyweights, the BJP failed to win in a single seat in the district.

Meanwhile, the Congress in the district organised rallies by AICC chief and Rajya Sabha member M. Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in Saidapur.

Mr. Kharge addressed rallies at Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal.

On behalf of the Janata Dal(S), the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy addressed rallies in Yadgir and Shahapur and the former Union Minister C.B. Ibrahim addressed a rally in Shahapur.

The Congress won in three seats and the other seat was won by the Janata Dal(S).

In the 2018 elections, the BJP won two seats (Narasimha Naik in Shorapur and Venkatareddy Mudnal in Yadgir), while the Congress won in one seat (Sharanabasappa Darshanapur in Shahapur) and the Janata Dal(S) won the other seat (Naganagouda Kandkur in Gurmitkal).