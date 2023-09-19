Despite ban, over 10,000 PoP Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru city

September 19, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the blanket ban on the use of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP), the city recorded immersion of 10,357 PoP idols in lakes, artificial lakes, and mobile tanks on Monday, on the day of Ganesha festival.

The Karnataka government had warned violators of invoking stringent provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act under Section 15 (1) and said those failing to comply with the order would be fined ₹1 lakh and could be imprisoned for up to five years. The order dated September 15 was sent to all the Deputy Commissioners and KSPCB officials. The BBMP had also issued guidelines banning the same.

According to data shared by the BBMP, of the total 1,53,965 Ganesha idols immersed in lakes, kalyanis, and mobile tanks, 10,357 were made of PoP. But BBMP appears to have not taken any action against the violators.

The data reveals that in the designated 38 lakes in the city, 8,843 PoP idols were immersed, and 90,113 earthen idols were immersed. In the artificial lakes, 714 PoP idols were immersed, and 19,037 earthen idols were immersed. While 800 PoP idols were immersed in mobile tanks, 32,730 earthen idols were immersed. These idols were allowed to immerse despite ban.

The data show that the highest number of PoP idol immersion was recorded in the south zone of the BBMP - 8,992. In the east zone, 206 idols; in the west, 134, in Bommanahalli 147, in Dasarahalli 53, in Mahadevapura 18, in R.R. Nagar 261, and 546 idols were immersed in Yelahanka.

A source in the BBMP said a crackdown on PoP idols should happen at the manufacturing and selling locations, and it is difficult to take action during immersion.

