Despite ban on mass gatherings, rathotsava held in Chitradurga

Violating government order, the authorities of Lakshmi Ranganatha Swami temple of Burudekatte in Hosadurga taluk continued the rathotsava programme on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees participated in the programme that started on March 11.

The State government had issued an order on Friday to not hold mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Around 2,000 devotees attended the event, but this gathering was 50% less when compared to last year, said Kannada writer Burudekatte Manjappa. Since the programme was started on March 11, the villagers decided to continue it till March 16 as per the schedule, he said.

Mr. Manjappa said all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection. A traditional ritual where 150 bullock carts used to come from neighbouring villages has been stopped this year, he said.

‘Risking their lives’

Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya told The Hindu, “We have issued an order to not hold mass gatherings. But if they do not obey the order, they are risking their lives.” She said that people should also be responsible and avoid mass gatherings.