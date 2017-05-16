Design flaw haunts crematorium in Shivamogga

The gas-based crematorium in Shivamogga city, constructed in 2014, has over the years only seen an average of three bodies being cremated a month. It is kept locked on most days. In contrast, the old firewood crematorium in the same complex by the banks of the Tunga river witnesses about 250 cremations a month. This despite the fact that cremation in the gas-based facility is performed free of charge, and there is a fee of ₹1,800 levied for the latter.

The hitch arises because the burning chamber is designed in such a way that the head of the deceased faces north, which is deemed scripturally inappropriate for apara karmas (final rites). Priests have often refused to perform the last rites for this reason, and it is only the poorest of the poor or unclaimed bodies that get cremated at the gas-based facility here.

Now, the corporation has decided to redesign the burning chamber in accordance with traditional beliefs at an additional cost of ₹14 lakh. The project originally cost ₹80 lakh — ₹50 lakh to construct the building and ₹30 lakh for the machinery and installation.

P.V. Vishwanath, a member of the Shivamogga corporation, told The Hindu that the gas-based crematorium was commissioned as part of an ecological initiative to reduce the use of firewood. “But because of the design issue, people are cremating with firewood on the same premises, even though they have to pay for it,” he said.

Mr. Vishwanath said that “being a democratic institution,” the Shivmogga corporation decided to heed the sentiments of the public and tweak its design at an additional cost. “The opinion of scriptural experts and priests who perform apara karma will be taken while altering the design.”

Mullai Muhilan, commissioner of the corporation, said the proposal to redesign the burning chamber had received administrative nod, and work would be carried out by Nirmiti Kendra, the civil construction arm of the government.