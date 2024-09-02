Design a miniature tableau, get it transformed into a full-scale tableau for Dasara procession

As a part of the Mysuru Dasara 2024 celebrations, the Dasara tableau sub-committee has invited creative minds from across the country to participate in the Innovative and Futuristic Miniature Tableau Competition. This competition aims to foster public participation by encouraging the creation of imaginative, culturally rich, and forward-thinking tableau designs. The best design will be selected and transformed into a full-scale tableau, showcased in the grand Dasara procession.

The competition seeks to inspire innovative ideas that reflect the cultural, historical, or social essence of Karnataka and India, with a futuristic twist. The winning design will be brought to life as part of the Mysuru Dasara 2024 celebrations, the organisers said.

The competition is open to all Indian citizens. Participants can enter individually or as a team (up to 4 members per team) and each participant or team is allowed only one entry, a press release said here.

Participants must register by September 13 by filling out the registration form available at https://forms.gle/Ep9Ab2Ghi2dx8NiKA. Registration is free of charge.

Submission Guidelines

The miniature tableau should encapsulate the cultural, historical, or social essence of Karnataka or India, incorporating futuristic elements. Submissions must be original and not previously entered in any other competition. The dimensions should be a maximum 60 cm x 60 cm x 60 cm. Use of eco-friendly and innovative materials is encouraged. The tableau must be sturdy and self-supporting.

Participants must submit their miniature tableau in person at Zilla Panchayat on September 17 by 5:00 pm. A brief description (maximum 300 words) explaining the concept, futuristic elements, and inspiration behind the design should accompany the submission, the release added.

The tableaux sub-committee said 30 percent of marks will be for creativity and innovation while relevance and theme will get 20 percent marks. Futuristic elements and craftsmanship and detail will fetch 20 percent marks each and use of materials will bag 10 percent marks under the judging criteria.

A panel of experts in art, culture, design, and technology will evaluate the entries. The winner will be chosen based on the judges’ evaluation. The winner of the competition will take home a cash prize of ₹25,000 and the opportunity to have their design recreated as a full-scale tableau for Mysuru Dasara 2024.

The runner-up will get a cash prize of ₹15,000 and the third place will get a cash prize of ₹10,000. Certificates of participation will be awarded to all shortlisted participants. The top 10 entries will be displayed at a public exhibition during the Dasara festivities. The winners will be announced on September 21, the release said.

The tableau sub-committee said it reserves the right to make practical modifications to the winning design, and the participants must agree to allow the subcommittee to use their designs for promotional purposes, the release added.

For any queries, call Chethan Kumar M.: +91-8296536692 or Yashwanth M.K.: +91-9738405358.