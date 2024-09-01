Deshpande rules out any proposal to replace CM

Senior Congress leader and Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission R.V. Deshpande said there was no proposal to replace Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of the State.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Deshpande, a former Minister, who had also served as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), made it clear that there was no discussion on replacement of the Chief Minister either in the party or in the High Command.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister and he will continue as the Chief Minister,” Mr. Deshpande said and even added that Mr. Siddaramaiah, according to him, will remain at the helm for the full term.

Mr. Desphande also denied that meetings had taken place over a possible change of guard in the State at the houses of Home Minister G. Parameshwars and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. “No such meetings had been held. Even if meetings had been held, it would have pertained to their Ministries,” Mr. Deshpande said.

Mr. Deshpande also stood by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing charges in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. “Has he ever taken a wrong step in 50 years of his political life? What is the scam? Has he cheated anybody,” Mr. Desphande questioned, before pointing out that MUDA had allotted sites to his wife as compensation for acquiring her land. “I don’t see anything wrong,” he said.

When asked if he aspired to become the Chief Minister and was ready to occupy the post, Mr. Deshpande said he would reply to the question only if it was being offered to him. “Where there is nobody offering it, why should I say anything,” he asked.

Earlier, when the senior Congressman was asked if he was hoping to make it to the Ministry in the next Cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Deshpande said he had become a Minister several times and he could only become a Chief Minister now. Everybody has ambitions, but one should not run after it, he added.

Guarantee schemes

To a question on the implications of the guarantee schemes on the State’s finances, Mr. Deshpande said the implementation of the five guarantees costs the State government ₹50,000 to 60,000 crore.

But, the Congress had given its word to the people of the State in its pre-election manifesto. However, he said the State government under Mr. Siddaramaiah’s leadership was making efforts to increase the revenue by referring to the recent announcement that the State’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) had increased.

Declining human values

Mr. Deshpande also rued that human values were declining in all spheres of life including politics and public service. He recalled the “value-based politics” practiced by former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, who had resigned from his post in the wake of phone-tapping charges.

Regretting the decline of human values in all walks of life, Mr. Deshpande said various distractions were luring people on the wrong path. He also recalled Swami Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago at the Parliament of Religions and urged the youth to develop good character and integrity in whichever field they were, while emphasising the need to support organisations like Ramakrishna Ashram and initiatives like Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.