Deshpande, Rayareddy, and Patil get Cabinet-rank postings

December 29, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Three senior MLAs of the ruling Congress, who had been sulking after denial of Cabinet berths, have now been given Cabinet-rank appointments.

The State government on Friday issued separate notifications naming former Minister R.V. Deshpande as the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission and another former Minister and MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy as economic adviser to the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

Senior MLA B.R. Patil, representing Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, has been appointed as adviser to the Chief Minister. Mr. Patil entered the Legislative Assembly along with Mr. Siddaramaiah in 1983. He is the lone MLA to consistently don the Gandhian cap in the current Assembly.

Letter to CM

Irked over the denial of Cabinet berth, a group of 30 MLAs, including Mr. Patil and Mr. Rayareddy had written to the Chief Minister expressing dissatisfaction on the functioning of Ministers.

Mr. Patil had also opposed the government’s proposal on granting licences to set up liquor shops in the State.

Mr. Deshpande, the seniormost and nine-time MLA, administered the oath of office to newly-elected members of the present Assembly. He was elected from Haliyal constituency in Uttara Kannada.

Mr. Rayareddy served as the Higher Education Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government and was elected from the Yelburga constituency in Koppal district.

Given his experience, it would be interesting to see what sectors Mr. Deshpande would focus on, while undertaking works related to the administrative reforms. Mr. Deshpande also served as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The previous BJP government appointed T.M Vijay Bhaskar, former Chief Secretary, as the chairman of the administrative reforms commission and he had recommended a series of reforms.