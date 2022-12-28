ADVERTISEMENT

Deshpande gets ‘Best Legislator-2022’ award

December 28, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Eight-time MLA and veteran Congress leader Raghunath Vishwanathrao Deshpande was honoured with the “Best Legislator Award” for 2022 by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He was chosen by a committee led by Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri that comprised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as members. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had been chosen for this award last year.

Praising the veteran leader, the Speaker said Mr. Deshpande was one of those legislators who did not violate the House rules in his long career. The 75-year-old Mr. Deshpande has been representing Haliyal constituency of Uttara Kannada district in the Assembly since 1983 continuously barring once when he lost the polls, he pointed out. The veteran leader had worked with nearly 10 Chief Ministers as he held a slew of prominent portfolios, he noted.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Mr. Deshpande had held the industries portfolio for the longest period of 12 years. Mr. Siddaramaiah observed that Mr. Deshpande was not only creative, but also workaholic. He described Mr. Deshpande as “ajaatashatru” (a person without enemies), while pointing out that he had friends in both the ruling and the Opposition parties. Mr. Deshpande never skipped legislature sessions unless he was seriously occupied with any work, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

