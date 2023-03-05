Descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj again unveils statue at Rajhansgad Fort

March 05, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Yuvaraj Sambhajiraje Bhosle, former Rajya Sabha member and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, inaugurated the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajhansgad Fort in Yallur near Belagavi on Sunday.

On March 2, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had formally unveiled the statue in a government programme.

The inaugural event had become a political issue with Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi fighting over taking credit for the project. A sum of ₹4.5 crore has been spent on the redevelopment of the fort and the installation of the statue. Both the leaders have claimed that their parties have released funds for the purpose.

A huge procession was taken out on the hill by villagers and devotees. Folk artists performed along the procession route. Haligi mela and Dhol Tasha players performed. An image of Shivaji Maharaj was taken in a palanquin.

Mr. Bhosle said that he was humbled to be at the inaugural event. “I have cancelled all my engagements to come here,” said the royal who lives in Kolhapur. “We should all remember that Shivaji Maharaj is not restricted to any one region, religion, language or race. He belongs to the world. His courage and style of administration continue to inspire leaders across the globe,” he said.

He recalled the contribution of Shivaji Maharaj in preserving the country’s heritage. He described himself as a social activist and repeatedly clarified that he did not belong to any political party.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that the BJP had insulted Shivaji Maharaj and his followers by inviting the Chief Minister to inaugurate an “incomplete” statue. “Mr. Bommai is a respectable man. But some local leaders have misled him,” she said.

She said that she was unnecessarily being targeted by Ramesh Jarkiholi for political gains. “I have never disagreed that the BJP government has not released money for the project. Successive governments of all parties have released funds. But they have done so after my repeated requests,” she said.

She denied that she had organised the re-inauguration for political benefits.

Dhiraj Deshmukh, Congress MLA from Latur and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Kolhapur MLA Satej “Bunty” Patil, Channaraj Hattiholi, MLC, and others were present.

Built by the Ratta kings of the 10th century, the Yallur Fort was rebuilt by Asad Khan Lahiri, commander of the Adil Shahi kings. The British used it as a temporary garrison. Legend has it that Shivaji Maharaj stayed here for a few days before venturing into South India. It has also witnessed wars between Peshwas and Nawabs of Savanuru and the local kingdoms of Bhimgad and Rajhansgad.