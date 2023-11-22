Dermatologists launch awareness campaign on healthy skin through posters on BMTC buses

November 22, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Bengaluru

To create awareness about healthy skin, the Bangalore Dermatological Society (BDS) on Tuesday launched a campaign through BMTC buses in the city. It was flagged off by Naveen Bhat, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, on the premises of the State-run Victoria Hospital, and it will run ‘healthy skin’ posters on 50 BMTC buses for three months.

BDS president Nandini A.S. said the Society is working on creating awareness about the need to prevent the use of fairness creams that contain steroids and harsh chemicals.

“Initially, we will run posters displaying “Healthy skin is beautiful skin. Love the skin you are in’‘ on 50 buses. There is a lot of craze for fairness among Indians, and people randomly use creams and lotions that are laced with steroids and harsh chemicals that can further damage their skin. It is important that people consult certified dermatologists for their skin problems,” she added.

