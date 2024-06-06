Deputy Tahsildar, case worker caught receiving bribe in Jewargi

The Lokayukta Police on Wednesday arrested two employees of the Tahsildar office in Jewargi taluk on the charge of accepting ₹50,000 bribe for converting agricultural land into non-agricultural land.

Deputy Tahsildar Siddaramappa Hadapad and case worker Bande Nawaz are accused of taking bribe.

Based on a complaint lodged by Allauddin Babumiya of Nelogi, the Lokayukta Police conducted a raid and caught Siddaramappa Hadapad and Bande Nawaz red-handed while they were accepting ₹50,000 bribe on the Tahsil office premises on Wednesday.

The complainant said that the Deputy Tahsildar and the case worker deliberately delayed the process of conversion of his land from agricultural into non-agricultural and demanded ₹80,000 bribe for doing so.

Lokayukta officials are now interrogating the two accused.

The raid was conducted by a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police John Antony, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Geeta Benal and Police Inspector Rajasekhar Haligodi.