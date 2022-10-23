Deputy Speaker Mamani passes away

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Vishwanath Chandrashekar Mamani, also known as Anand Mamani, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night. He was 56. He was suffering from a liver ailment, family sources said.

The body was brought to Saundatti from Benglauru and kept for public viewing in Saundatti tahsildar office for a few hours. The burial was held at the family farmhouse near Saundatti. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his Cabinet colleagues, MP Mangala Angadi, and other leaders were present.

Mr. Mamani was admitted to hospital after he complained of abdominal pain in early August. In the second week of August, he was flown to Chennai from Bengaluru, on the advice of his family doctors, to seek treatment from an expert. He was shifted to Bengaluru over a month ago.

The three-time MLA from Saundatti constituency was a BJP leader. His father Chandrashekar Mallikarjun Mamani had also served as the Deputy Speaker in the 1990s. Chandrashekar Mamani was a four-time MLA. His uncle Vishwanath Karibasappa Mamani, also known as Rajanna Mamani, was an Independent MLA in 2004.

Mr. Anand Mamani came from a politically powerful Lingayat family in Saundatti where the Yallamma temple is situated, around 90 km from Belagavi. Members of the Mamani family have been elected eight times -from Saundatti Assembly constituency and the Parasgad Assembly seat before the 2008 delimitation. Two years ago, he publicly raised objections to his candidature being neglected before the State Cabinet expansion. However, he settled down after he was appointed Deputy Speaker.

The Mamanis have been actively involved in cotton trade and running of various cooperative societies. Vishwanath Mamani was a member of the board of directors of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He was the chairman of urban cooperative banks and cooperative societies. He was a share-holding partner in Lakshmi Cotton Ginning Factory.