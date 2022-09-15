Deputy Speaker hospitalised

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwanath Mamani, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he fell ill in Bengaluru two days ago.

He was admitted following complication of diabetes, family sources said. However, some people spread messages on social media and local TV channels that his condition was critical. He was admitted on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mr. Mamani released a video message to his followers, saying he was alright. “I am fine. Do not pay heed to any rumours about my health,’’ he said.



He said some senior doctors were treating him and that he would be out of the hospital in a few days. Once I am back, I will visit my constituency and meet my friends and followers,’’ he said.

He said he had noted the messages about his health on social media and asked his followers not to be misled by them.