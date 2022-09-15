Deputy Speaker hospitalised

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 15, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwanath Mamani, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he fell ill in Bengaluru two days ago.

He was admitted following complication of diabetes, family sources said. However, some people spread messages on social media and local TV channels that his condition was critical. He was admitted on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mr. Mamani released a video message to his followers, saying he was alright. “I am fine. Do not pay heed to any rumours about my health,’’ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some senior doctors were treating him and that he would be out of the hospital in a few days. Once I am back, I will visit my constituency and meet my friends and followers,’’ he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said he had noted the messages about his health on social media and asked his followers not to be misled by them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app