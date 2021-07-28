Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani seeks Ministership

Belagavi

28 July 2021 01:39 IST

He says his followers have advised him to quit his post

Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani has threatened to resign from his position, unless he is made a Minister in the next Cabinet.

In a video released for his followers, Mr. Mamani said that he was a senior legislator and was working for the people of the constituency.

“I have been a member of the BJP since 2008 and a three-time MLA. I am working hard to develop the constituency and for the welfare of the people, I demand that I should be made a Minister in the next Cabinet. If I am made a Minister, I will resign from my post of Deputy Speaker and serve the people of the State. My followers have advised me that I should resign from the post of Deputy Speaker, if I am not made a Minister. I will follow their advise,” he said.

“I congratulate the national and State leadership of the BJP for the formation of a new Cabinet,” the party MLA said.