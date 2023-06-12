Deputy Conservator of Forests suspended

June 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan division, K. Harish, has been suspended for allegedly giving no-objection certificate to start a quarry in an area that had been declared as deemed forests at Dadighatta village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district. The suspension order said that though 50.3 hectares in survey number 224 had been declared as deemed forests in 2014, the officer gave the NoC on March 31, 2023, to begin a quarry in 21 acres of land, thus violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Supreme Court order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.