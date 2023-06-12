Deputy Conservator of Forests suspended

June 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan division, K. Harish, has been suspended for allegedly giving no-objection certificate to start a quarry in an area that had been declared as deemed forests at Dadighatta village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district. The suspension order said that though 50.3 hectares in survey number 224 had been declared as deemed forests in 2014, the officer gave the NoC on March 31, 2023, to begin a quarry in 21 acres of land, thus violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Supreme Court order.