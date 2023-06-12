HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy Conservator of Forests suspended

June 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan division, K. Harish, has been suspended for allegedly giving no-objection certificate to start a quarry in an area that had been declared as deemed forests at Dadighatta village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district. The suspension order said that though 50.3 hectares in survey number 224 had been declared as deemed forests in 2014, the officer gave the NoC on March 31, 2023, to begin a quarry in 21 acres of land, thus violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Supreme Court order.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.