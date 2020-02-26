Deputy Commissioners will monitor upcoming SSLC exam: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said the SSLC examination, scheduled to be held in March and April, would be conducted with utmost care and caution, with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts shouldering the responsibility of conducting them smoothly.

The Minister was replying to a question from a student during an interactive session with SSLC students at a private school in Nanjangud near here. The student, citing the recent question paper leak during the SSLC preparatory exam, asked the Minister whether such incidents would not cause anxiety and panic among the students preparing for the board examination.

Mr. Kumar, in his reply, said the question papers for preparatory exam were given three days in advance to the heads of schools, and the leak occurred owing to the indifference of the authorities. “There is no need to panic as the SSLC examination will be conducted with the DCs overseeing the process,” he said.

In another question to the Minister, a student asked why the State could consider introducing multiple sets of question papers, as is done by the CBSE for its Class 10 examination for apparently dealing with question paper leaks. The Minister said the matter would be discussed at the next meeting of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. “However, the CBSE follows multiple question paper sets for catering to students who are ‘average’ as well as ‘intelligent’. We consider our students as intelligent, and accordingly prepare only one set of question papers for each subject,” he said.

When asked whether he had felt examination pressure when he was in school, Mr. Kumar said, “We had no pressure and we used to play during exam season. In our times, there was tuition for average students, but now even very good students go for tuition.”

‘It is a festival’

The Minister advised students not to get unnecessary confused, as this would not be the only examination they would face. “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, examination is not a war, it is a festival. Therefore, enjoy writing the exam. Most importantly, give importance to your health,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also said the SSLC question paper pattern had been modified this year for developing writing skills among students. “This will help them in higher education and won’t be causing any inconvenience to students,” he said.

Mr Kumar also advised parents not to exert unnecessary pressure on their children for more marks. He advised them to establish a favourable atmosphere for them at home during exam season and to firm up their confidence.

On the occasion, 25 teachers were conferred with awards in recognition of their teaching skills. MLA Harshavardhan, joint director Rajendra and DDPI Panduranga were present.