Deputy Commissioners told to take photos, videos of crop damage

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 00:10 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a videoconference with officials of the rain-hit districts and assessed the damage to crops caused owing to incessant rain in November.

Sources said the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioners to take photographs and videos of the crop damage to show to the team of Central Government officials during its visit to the State.

He also instructed district officials to utilise funds from their accounts for payment of compensation of ₹10,000 each for households that have lost their utensils and other items in flooding.

During the two-hour-long meeting, the Chief Minister promised appropriate action for disbursal of compensation for crop losses in various parts of the State suffered owing to unseasonal rain after getting survey reports from the districts.

“We have received primary reports on crop losses, including paddy and jowar, from districts bordering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and districts of the coastal region and northern Karnataka. The State received excessive rain in October and November,” he said.