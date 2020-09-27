Deputy Commissionerinspects IIT campus

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officials to immediately conduct a survey pertaining to the forest land in the area allotted for the construction of a permanent building for Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad.

Mr. Patil, who visited the campus of IIT Dharwad coming up off the Pune-Bengaluru Road at Mummigatti near Dharwad on Saturday, said that a road leading to the permanent campus would be laid soon.

He asked the officials to take up survey and demarcate the forest land so as to allow IIT Dharwad administration to expedite the works.

Later, Mr. Patil visited the site at Tadasinakoppa where the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) is coming up, and sought details from the officials.

He said that ₹ 7 crore sought for the road leading to the IIIT campus had been sanctioned by the government.

Mentioning that the work had been entrusted to the Public Works Department, he asked the department officials to complete the road work at the earliest.