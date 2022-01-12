Deputy Commissioner visits taluk hospital and inspects preparations

The district administration has made all preparations in the taluk hospital at Shorapuras part of the efforts to tackle COVID-19 and the new variant, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

She was talking to the media after visiting the hospital for an inspection.

Dr. Ragapriya said that two oxygen generation plants with a capacity of 100 LPM and 500 LPM and 100 beds with 29 ventilators and also 150 oxygen cylinders have been kept ready to face any kind of a situation.

“At present, the 100 LPM oxygen plant has been running without any technical issues and producing oxygen. However, the oxygen plant with a capacity of 500 LPM, which was sanctioned for the taluk hospital, will be is yet to be installed as construction work is going on for a shed,” she added.

The 500 LPM plant will supply oxygen to 60 beds while the 100 LPM plant will supply oxygen to 20 beds. Thus, there will be no shortage of oxygen. If there is any problem in the production of oxygen in the plant, oxygen will be supplied from cylinders, the Deputy Commissioner further said.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected each ward, supply of oxygen, availability of isolation beds, ventilators, jumbo oxygen cylinders and availability of medicine, particularly Remdesivirinjections. “Officials should supervise the cleanliness of wards and also hospital premises often,” she added.

Taluk Health Officer Venkatappa Nayak, Tahsildar Subbanna Jamakhandi, Officer of Nirmithi Kendra Kiran Kumar and others were present.