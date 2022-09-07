Deputy Commissioner visits areas affected by rain, floods

She says joint survey to assess crop loss and house damage will continue

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal during her visit to areas that have taken a hit during the recent rain, in Yadgir district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal visited rain-hit areas and also fields affected by floods caused by the recent rainfall. She visited Naikal, Devapur, Handral, Malla (B), Malla (K), Yevur, Kamanatagi, Dyamanal, Jogundabhavi and other villages and inspected loss to agriculture crops and houses damaged due to rain.

Talking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Ms. Snehal said that agriculture crops in around 15,000 hectares, including cotton, red gram and green gram, have been damaged by rain and floods, as revealed by the joint survey by the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments, till the end of August. However, the survey will continue to assess crop loss and house damage due to rain from September 1 till date.

The Deputy Commissioner particularly said that cotton crop has been heavily damaged and a survey on paddy loss is yet to be taken up. Ms. Snehal further said that the crop loss report will be sent to the government to release compensation based on NDRF norms.

As many as 600 houses have been partially damaged. The damage to houses is being classified as A, B and C categories for the purpose of releasing compensation. Houses that fall under A category will get ₹5 lakh, while those in B category will get ₹3 lakh. And C category houses will get ₹50,000, while ₹10,000 compensation amount has already been released to owners of houses where rainwater entered.

Ms. Snehal interacted with people, farmers and villagers during her inspection and collected information and other details of damage to agriculture crops, house damage and also damage to culverts and small bridges.

Officers of the departments concerned accompanied the Deputy Commissioner and explained the damage caused by rain to her.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Shalam Hussain, Tahasildars Suresh Ankalagi, Subbanna Jamakhandi and Jagadish Chowdri, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh and Officer of the Horticulture Department Santosh Sheshalu were present.