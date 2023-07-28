Deputy Commissioner saves elderly woman as she collapses during public hearing 

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere M.V. Venkatesh on Friday helped save an elderly woman who collapsed during a public hearing in Davangere on Friday.
The 73-year-old woman, Murigemma Dharmappa of Haveri, who came to the public hearing as a petitioner to appear in her case, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.
Being a doctor himself, Dr. Venkatesh, who was officiating as judge in the Deputy Commissioner’s court, immediately rushed to her help and helped her gain consciousness by performing CPR.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Venkatesh has a post-graduate degree in General Medicine.
The elderly woman reportedly suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure.
ADVERTISEMENT