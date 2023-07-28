ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner saves elderly woman as she collapses during public hearing 

July 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere M.V. Venkatesh on Friday helped save an elderly woman who collapsed during a public hearing in Davangere on Friday.

The 73-year-old woman, Murigemma Dharmappa of Haveri, who came to the public hearing as a petitioner to appear in her case, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Being a doctor himself, Dr. Venkatesh, who was officiating as judge in the Deputy Commissioner’s court, immediately rushed to her help and helped her gain consciousness by performing CPR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Venkatesh has a post-graduate degree in General Medicine.

The elderly woman reportedly suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US