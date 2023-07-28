HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy Commissioner saves elderly woman as she collapses during public hearing 

July 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere M.V. Venkatesh on Friday helped save an elderly woman who collapsed during a public hearing in Davangere on Friday.

The 73-year-old woman, Murigemma Dharmappa of Haveri, who came to the public hearing as a petitioner to appear in her case, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Being a doctor himself, Dr. Venkatesh, who was officiating as judge in the Deputy Commissioner’s court, immediately rushed to her help and helped her gain consciousness by performing CPR.

Dr. Venkatesh has a post-graduate degree in General Medicine.

The elderly woman reportedly suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.