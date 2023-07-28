Deputy Commissioner saves elderly woman as she collapses during public hearing 

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere M.V. Venkatesh on Friday helped save an elderly woman who collapsed during a public hearing in Davangere on Friday.
The 73-year-old woman, Murigemma Dharmappa of Haveri, who came to the public hearing as a petitioner to appear in her case, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.
Being a doctor himself, Dr. Venkatesh, who was officiating as judge in the Deputy Commissioner’s court, immediately rushed to her help and helped her gain consciousness by performing CPR.
Dr. Venkatesh has a post-graduate degree in General Medicine.
The elderly woman reportedly suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure.
