Deputy Commissioner orders joint survey to assess loss caused by incessant rain

Susheela visits houses that collapsed partially due to rain at Madraki village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district

July 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela during her visit to a house that partially collapsed in Madriki village of Yadgir district due to rain on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela during her visit to a house that partially collapsed in Madriki village of Yadgir district due to rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed Panchayat Development Officers, Village Accountants and Engineers of the departments concerned to conduct a joint survey to assess the loss caused to houses that collapsed due to incessant rain which lashed the district in the last few weeks.

After visiting houses that collapsed partially in Madraki village in Shahapur taluk of the district on Monday, Dr Susheela said that a joint survey has to be conducted to calculate the loss owing to rain as several houses have partially collapsed in different villages in the district.

“A detailed report should be submitted to the district administration at the earliest,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed that officers should take all precautionary measures to prevent human beings from going near streams, rivers or lakes for washing animals or fishing as streams and rivers are flowing with high quantum of water due to incessant rainfall.

Officials, quoting from the latest information received, informed the Deputy Commissioner that 27 houses have partially collapsed in Shahapur taluk alone.

Tahsildar of Shahapur Umakanth Halle and others were present.

