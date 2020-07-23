Deputy Commissioner inspectsCOVID-19 ward in Bidar

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. on Thursday paid a visit to COVID-19 ward in the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences and took stock of the facilities there.

Wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Mr. Ramachandran entered the special isolation ward and two Intensive Care Units (ICU) where COVID-19 patients in critical condition are being treated. As per sources, patients in ICUs expressed gratitude with gestures for being treated well with care.

The staff members that monitor the patients in ICUs round the clock and report to experts on the response of patients to the treatment through telecommunication services, briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the functioning of ICU Tele-Services in place.

Mr. Ramachandran discussed with super-speciality experts on how treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients, particularly those in ICUs, could further be improved.

Earlier, the officer paid visits to the fever clinic, the rapid antigen testing centre and help desks and inspected the service mechanisms in place.

“The doctors in the institute and medical officers in the district are working to contain the spread of COVID-19. They are taking care of patients just as they do with their kith and kin. Their work is commendable,” Mr. Ramachandran said after the visits.

Three deaths

Meanwhile, Bidar reported three more deaths of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of such fatalities to 69. As per information provided by the district administration, all the three people were aged over 65 and two of them had co-morbidities. A 65-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were the latest victims of the pandemic in the district.

The district also reported 95 new cases taking the total number of infected persons to 1,637 which included 1,029 persons discharged upon recovery.