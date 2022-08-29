Deputy Commissioner goes on city rounds on a scooter

Nitesh Patil inspects Ganesh idol immersion route in Belagavi

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 29, 2022 20:16 IST

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil riding a scooter while on inspection in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil earned some virtual claps for his city rounds on a two-wheeler.

The IAS officer rode around the city on a colleague’s scooter to inspect the route of the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

Mr. Patil also inspected the immersion ponds in the north and south of the city. His pictures of riding the scooter and inspecting the ponds were shared widely on social media. Some Net users appreciated the officer for using a two-wheeler to go around the narrow lanes of the city, after letting go of protocol.

The Deputy Commissioner later told city corporation officials and HESCOM personnel to ensure that the immersion passes off peacefully. He also told them to ensure that high-tension power lines that run at a lower level are repaired immediately.

At the immersion pond near the Kapileshwar Temple, he noted that the surroundings were not clean. He asked officers to see that they are cleaned immediately. He said that to avoid accidents during immersion, a temporary fence should be put up.

He also told police officers to see that enough steps are taken to ensure safety and security. He asked the city corporation to work with the Ganesh Mandals to see that a proper schedule is maintained for immersion where public and private idols are immersed without confusion.

