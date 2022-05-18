Deputy Commissioner chairs grievance meet

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and other officers held a grievance redress meeting in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

At the meeting held in the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Chikkodi, the Deputy Commissioner listened to farmers and others who approached him with a list of problems. He tried to provide on the spot solutions to several issues. He also spoke to district and taluk level officers who accompanied him.

He asked officers to set aside specific timings for visits of members of the public. He also asked them to visit various offices in their jurisdiction and resolve issues that are pending at various levels. If these issues are resolved at the taluk level, they need not be sent to the district level. This can be avoided by resolving them at decentralised levels, he said.

He asked officers not to cite excuses such as server and network issues.

Mr. Patil ordered the release of ₹10,000 compensation to 41 families of Manjari village who had suffered house damage in floods. The money was not paid due to a technical problem related to IFSC number of a bank. The Deputy Commissioner asked officers to change the number and deposit the due amount. He said that he will order an inquiry into allegations that flood loss assessment officers have left out names of some beneficiaries.

He promised that vacancies of teachers will be filled in schools in the border villages. This followed complaints by villagers of Shiragaon where a school of 500 students has only five teachers.

He reprimanded revenue officers for delay in issuing land-related documents to farmers who have applied for copies.

He asked a doctor to sign on medical documents of a patient whose relatives complained of clerical delay.

Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kamagouda and other officers were present.