Deputy Commissioner bats for textile park in Chikkamagaluru

December 13, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

He says that jobs could be generated for the benefit of local people if a textile park is set up

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has said Chikkamagaluru district needed a textile park so that jobs could be generated for the benefit of local people. He spoke at a meeting of the district-level single window clearance committee in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

The DC suggested officers of the Department of Industries to identify suitable land for garment park in the city. The officers should give attention to the project as it would generate jobs. He also directed the officers to identify suitable land for the proposed Spice Park and to submit a proposal within a week.

The committee cleared three investment proposals incurring a total investment of ₹3.45 crore. The industrial units would generate 38 jobs. The committee resolved to submit a proposal for a jackfruit cluster coming up on two acres of land at Sakharayapatna in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, District Industries Centre joint director Siddaraju and others were present in the meeting.

