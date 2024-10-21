Deputy Commissioner appointed as in-charge Chairman of MUDA

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikanth Reddy has been appointed as the in-charge Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which has been in the news over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

Mr. Reddy’s appointment as the new Chairman of MUDA on Monday, October 21, comes in the wake of the resignation submitted by K. Marigowda on October 16

The Deputy Commissioner’s appointment as the new Chairman of MUDA also comes in the midst of not only the ongoing probes by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lokayukta, and one-man Commission headed by a retired judge of Karnataka High Court P.N. Desai against the irregularities in the allotment of sites but also a public outcry over alleged suspension of routine work in the MUDA.

While the private developers under the aegis of the Mysuru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) have been complaining about MUDA’s failure to hold its periodic meetings to clear the pending projects and issue release orders for registration of sites, the general public has been complaining about the failure of the MUDA to attend to their applications including issue and transfer khathas.

Protest

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside the office of MUDA on Monday complaining against the failure of MUDA to clear their pending applications.

The protestors alleged that their applications for fixing house tax and collecting property tax, besides issuing completion reports (CR) were kept pending. They also alleged that the registrations of properties by the sub-registrar had been stalled for want of e-khathas.

Even though the scam pertains to MUDA sites, the MUDA officials were refusing to issue and transfer khathas pertaining to MUDA approved layouts, alleged a protestor.

The Mysuru Chapter of CREDAI has also threatened to move the court of their grievances were not resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, official sources in the MUDA pointed out that rules do not permit MUDA to issue khathas for layouts developed by private layouts approved by MUDA. The khathas have to be issued by the local bodies viz City Municipal Councils (CMC), Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats.

Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is expected to take charge as the new Chairman of MUDA on Tuesday, October 22, is expected to resolve the grievances of the private developers as well as the general public.

