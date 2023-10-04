HamberMenu
Deputy CM Shivakumar directs BBMP to resume stalled works in Bengaluru city

October 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar inspecting the cable and drainage pits in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Urban Development Department Deputy Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and chief engineer Prahlad are seen.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar inspecting the cable and drainage pits in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Urban Development Department Deputy Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and chief engineer Prahlad are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Deputy Chief Minister (Dy. CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to resume stalled works in the city. 

Mr. Shivakumar said he has asked the officials to restart work after obtaining permission from the department concerned. He was speaking after inspecting the underground drainage works near Ayyappa Swamy temple, Vasanth Nagar, and the road widening work at Jayamahal road. He instructed the officials to complete the works expeditiously. 

Mr. Shivakumar said no agencies should dig roads laid under TenderSure and a separate underground channel has been given to lay cables, which is not being used by anyone. To enhance the beauty of the city, the cables must go underground, he said.  

He said flooding of roads is a major issue in Bengaluru and the water has to flow towards storm-water drains through underground drains. “I have now given directions to officials to restart drainage works which were sanctioned by the government,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said potholes should be filled on a priority basis and he deliberated with stakeholders on identifying potholes in police limits. He said he will be visiting Outer Ring Road on October 7 to understand the problem and discuss solutions.

