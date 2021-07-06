Deputy CM claims son was not in car involved in accident

MYSURU

Laxman Savadi to visit house of the man, who lost his life, in two days

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi claimed that his son was not in the car that was involved in an accident near Hungund in Bagalkot on July 5 night. One man lost his life in the accident.

Mr. Savadi holds the Transport portfolio in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on July 6, he said the unfortunate mishap took place when his son Chidanand and his friends were returning from a visit to a Hanuma temple in two different cars.

“Chidanand and his three-four friends were in his friend’s car. Chidanand’s car was driven by the driver Hanumanthu,” he said. The mishap took place when a two-wheeler took a U-turn, leading to a collision with the car driven by Hanumanthu.

Mr. Savadi claimed that his son rushed to the spot after receiving a call, summoned an ambulance and immediately shifted the victim to a hospital, where the two-wheeler rider died at 11.30 p.m.

Mr. Savadi said he will visit the house of the deceased in two days and extend help to his next of kin.