Deputy CM catches Indira Canteen staff fleecing customers

July 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, during his surprise visit to an Indira Canteen, found staff fleecing citizens and charging them double the fixed price for breakfast at the government-funded eatery.

Mr. Shivakumar, who was on city rounds on Sunday morning stopped his convoy at Chokkasandra (ward 39) in Dasarahalli to have breakfast at Indira Canteen at around 9 a.m. When he asked for breakfast, not just for himself, but for also people accompanying him, a worker said no food was left to serve. On questioning the staff about the quantum of food that was supplied to the canteen, the worker said the canteen had sold all 208 plates.

Seemingly disappointed, Mr. Shivakumar then went to another canteen at ward 15 and ate upma and kesari bath. He asked a customer standing next to him about the price of the food. He responded saying he paid ₹10 instead ₹5, the rate fixed by the government.

Mr. Shivakumar took up the issue with the canteen staffer and warned him against repeating the same. He also found that the toll-free helpline to register complaints about grievances in the canteens was not working and directed officials to fix the same. He said the State government’s priority is to provide quality food in the canteens to the public at low prices.

It should be noted that the canteens are still serving the old menu and new menu is yet to be implemented. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought permission from the Urban Development Department to float tenders for the new menu and revamping of canteens. The sources in the BBMP said the government is expected to give its nod soon.

