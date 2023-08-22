Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar unhappy with progress in Yettinahole project works

August 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of the Yettinahole project, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed the officers to ensure water is pumped within the next 100 days. He gave this direction to officers after reviewing the progress of the project work, which was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹24,000 crore, in Sakalesphur on Tuesday.

Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said that he was unhappy with the progress achieved so far. “The cost of the project intended to lift 24 tmc of water to the dry areas of the central part of the State has increased from ₹14,000 crore to ₹24,000 crore. The increase in project costs is a burden on the government and the people. The project did not see progress at the expected pace in the last three and a half years. Hence, I have come here to review it,” he said.

The Dy.CM said he had noticed the delay owing to problems from the Departments of Energy, and Forest, besides the landowners. “The officers have been instructed to address these issues on priority and ensure the work is completed,” he told journalists.

Replying to a question on the availability of 24 tmc of water, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Let us first complete the project and later calculate the quantity of water that can be pumped. First, let us cook the food and then worry about how many can be fed. If there is a shortage, we can think of alternative measures,” he said.

He also held a meeting with officers on the project in the presence of elected representatives. Lok Sabha members D.K. Suresh, Prajwal Revanna, MLAs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Cement Manju, DC C. Sathyabhama, Visvesvaraiah Jala Nigam Ltd. Managing Director Sanna Chittaiah, SP Hariram Shankar and others were present.

