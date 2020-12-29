Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council found dead

Note left by him mentions the recent fracas in the Council

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council S.L. Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track near Gunasagar in Kadur taluk late in the night on Monday. He is suspected to have died by suicide. He was 65. He is survived by wife Mamatha, son Sonal S.D and daughter Saloni S.D.

He left his farmhouse at Ayyanakere near Sakharayapatna in the evening with his driver Dharmaraj. According to his driver, Dharme Gowda spoke to a friend over the phone. As they reached a road close to the track near Gunasagar around 6.15 pm, Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stop the car and wait till he returned. However, he did not return even hours after he left, and by then his mobile phone was switched off.

The driver called the personal staff of Dharme Gowda, who informed the police. The police and locals found the body around midnight. It is not clear what made him take the step. It is said that Dharme Gowda was hurt with the incidents during the Council meeting on December 15, where Congress MLCs heckled and pushed him from the seat.

The Railway Police, who registered the case, told The Hindu he had left a note. However, the police refused to share the content of the letter. Senior officers of Railway Police are reaching the spot from Mysuru. It is said that he had mentioned the incidents of the Council meeting in the note, among other things.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA of Chikkamagaluru, who visited the spot, said he was shocked. “The day of the council meeting, I was in Chennai. Later I spoke to him over the phone about the incident, but he did not look like disturbed by the turn of events in the Council,” he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and others have mourned his death.