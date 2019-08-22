Karnataka changes name of scholarship to remove stigma

In an attempt to encourage more government first-grade degree college students who have HIV/AIDS or leprosy, or whose parents are battling the diseases to apply for scholarship, the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) has decided to change its name. Until now, it was called ‘Scholarship for HIV/AIDS or leprosy affected parents’ children’.

However, there were very few takers as most students did not want to face the burden of the stigma on campus. “Fewer students were applying for the scholarship,” said department officials. In the 2018–19 academic year, only 20 students across the State applied and availed themselves of the scholarship.

From the 2019–20 academic year, it will be called ‘Students who are under special care and belong to special category student scholarship’. Officials hope that the name change will encourage more students to apply for it.

Admissions to government first-grade degree colleges will be completed by the month-end and students can later apply for the scholarship, which was introduced in 2013–14.

Manjula, Commissioner of DCE, said the decision to change the name was taken after they received a letter from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) on the issue. Following this, a Government Order was issued and later the DCE issued a circular to all its colleges.

Students whose parents are living with HIV/AIDS or leprosy or are themselves affected by these diseases are eligible to get free education as well as a stipend. This includes a monthly education allowance and money for books and clothes. It comes up to ₹23,000 a year.

Students are who are studying in any of the 416 first-grade degree colleges in Karnataka are eligible for this scholarship.

To get the scholarship, students or their parents should have taken treatment and they need to submit relevant documents to the Health Department. After the documents are scrutinised and cleared by the Health Department, they are forwarded to the DCE, which will then releases the scholarship amount to the principal concerned.

In another step to ensure that students do not face any stigma, officials have also decided to maintain complete secrecy to ensure that beneficiaries have the right to privacy.

Saroja P., treasurer, Karnataka network for people living with HIV/AIDS, said it was a good move. “Students who have HIV or AIDS or have parents who are living with these diseases are usually in need of financial support for their education. But there is a lot of stigma and they do not want to tell people about this. Now that the name is changed, more people will apply for this scholarship,” she said.