Dept. cancels contract for sand extraction from Tunga

The Department of Mines and Geology has cancelled the contract awarded for the extraction of sand from the Tunga river bank near Hunasavalli village in Tirthahalli taluk.

The department had awarded the contract for the extraction of sand on 10 acres of land in Survey Numbers 11, 12, and 13 on the river bank for a period of five years from October 22, 2018.

A petition was filed in the High Court of Karnataka alleging that sand was being extracted from the river bed, also in Hunasavalli, by violating the terms of the contract. The applicant had even furnished photos that were related to the violation.

Following this, the department had issued a notice to the contractor.

A press release from the office of Deputy Commissioner has said that, as in-stream sand extraction, which will have a detrimental impact on the environment, was held here in violation of the terms of the tender, the contract has been cancelled.

It may be mentioned here that, the department had earlier cancelled the contract awarded for sand extraction in Menasetti village in Hosanagar taluk for violation of the conditions mentioned in the tender notification. The sand extraction was stopped in the vicinity of Chibbalagudde fish sanctuary in Tirthahalli taluk also following apprehensions expressed by environmentalists that extraction activities would pose threat to the aquatic creatures.