Deploy military to help migrants reach home, Farooq urges Modi

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise military personnel and vehicles to enable lakhs of migrants to reach their destination, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC B.M. Farooq has said that most of those walking along the highways do not have resources to support themselves till they reach home.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Farooq has said that deployment of military resources to take these people to their destination will also prevent the spread of COVID-19 to villages along the national highway.

He has also marked the letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The MLC has also said that ration should be distributed to all BPL cardholders at their doorstep.

