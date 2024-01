January 16, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The departure of around 20 flights to various destinations from the Kempegowda International Airport was delayed on Tuesday, January 16. Airport officials said it was due to bad weather at destinations, including Varanasi, Kolkata, Prayagraj, and Lucknow. They said there was no delay due to weather conditions in Bengaluru.

