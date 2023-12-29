Departments told to provide information to Lokayukta to expedite probes

December 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

As probes by the Karnataka Lokayukta into various scams and irregularities have been delayed for various reasons, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed authorities and departments concerned to provide detailed information to the anti-corruption body to expedite investigation.

While some departments have ordered probes without handing over official notifications to the Lokayukta, a few have not provided information related to cases.

Any delay in completion of probes would send a wrong message to the public, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister has convened an official meeting on the matter as the High Court of Karnataka expressed anguish over the withdrawal of an order, passed by the State government in 2023, to take back an inquiry entrusted by the government in 2014 to the Karnataka Lokayukta, into alleged irregularities in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) across the State from 2007 to 2014.

The Lokayukta, it is learnt, has decided to start a probe into past incidents of negligence by ESCOMs in the State but reportedly not much progress has been achieved.

The Lokayukta has also been probing into alleged financial irregularities in Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The State Cabinet had also recently expressed concern over the delay in the investigation into 172 illegal mining cases by the Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Lokayukta. The Cabinet has extended the term of the SIT till June 20, 2024.

The lack of administrative and political will for the past five years delayed the completion of a probe into illegal mining cases, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil told reporters a couple of months ago.